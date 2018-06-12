Priyanka Chopra had got herself into trouble with the plot of an episode of American TV series Quantico. The actress has been facing a lot of criticism from the Indian audience.

Priyanka had to apologize for the episode where the show portrays Indian nationals as terrorists who try to frame Pakistan in a terror plot.

Now, filmmaker-actress Pooja Bhatt has taken to Twitter to support the Quantico actress. She wrote: "When Priyanka Chopra makes a mark for herself internationally, we claim her achievements as our own and then threaten to ban her films and make her apologize for a work of fiction that has been created by someone else. Can we please attempt to be larger than that?"

In the episode of Quantico, Priyanka, who is playing the role of Alex Parrish, is an anti-terrorist officer who plots a nuclear attack in Manhattan and tries to frame Pakistan just before the India-Pakistan summit. The Indian fans showered criticism over this episode and seemed to be deeply offended that the actress chose to do such an episode.

After ABC apologised to the audience, Priyanka took to Twitter to apologise to the fans. She wrote: "I'm extremely saddened and sorry that some sentiments have been hurt by a recent episode of 'Quantico'. That was not and would never be my intention. I sincerely apologize. I'm a proud Indian and that will never change."

Priyanka Chopra is all set to do some Bollywood films now. She will soon be seen on screen with Salman Khan in their upcoming film Bharat. They will be reuniting after 10 years. The film is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and also stars Disha Patani. The film is a Hindi remake of a Korean movie called Ode To My Father and is set for release on Eid 2019.

