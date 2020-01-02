Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas never fail to give us major couple goals. The much-in-love couple are always seen posting lovey-dovey pictures on Instagram. As the B town was ringing in New Year's Eve with their family and loved ones, Priyanka and Nick were too seen welcoming New Year with a kiss while raising a toast. The video has been floating on the web since yesterday.

While Jonas brothers - Nick, Kevin and Joe - performed on stage, Priyanka along with Danielle and Sophie Turner cheered them. As the clock struck 12, the girls joined the brothers on the stage to welcome New Year with champagne.

That was indeed a beautiful moment for Pee Cee and Nick and Priyanka looked elegant and classy in Pink outfit on 31st night.

Priyanka-Nick's mushy moments

With full of gratitude and warmth, Priyanka took to her Twitter to share: "Another year, another gift. Cannot wait to see what 2020 has in store. Thank you, God and everyone who has blessed my life. #fullheart #newyear #gratitude."

Another year, another gift. Cannot wait to see what 2020 has in store. Thank you God and everyone who has blessed my life. #fullheart #newyear #gratitude pic.twitter.com/FP7Xk8SLjT — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) January 1, 2020

The year 2019 was a special year for Priyanka Chopra, as she was seen sharing screen space with her bubby in Jonas album which was a treat for her fans as well as Jonas Brother's coming together after a sustainable gap. Pc's wax statue at Madame Tussauds also grabbed headlines.

She shared a one-minute and twenty-four-second video clip on her Twitter account that began with heartfelt laughter from the actor followed by several snippets from 2019 recalling the major landmarks she achieved in the last decade. Some of her the major highlights in the video were UNICEF, the various magazine covers she features on, and some mushy clips with Nick along with the newest member in her family Gino.

Aren't Priyanka and Nick the cutest couple in B-town!