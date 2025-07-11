Madhu Chopra's mother attended the Marathi Filmfare Awards event last night. She was accompanied by her son, Sidharth, and daughter-in-law, Neelam Upadhyay. The trio happily posed for the shutterbugs with Madhu Chopra at the center. At one point, she even held Neelam's hand as the trio looked into the camera and smiled.

However, like always, it didn't take trolls too long in misunderstanding the whole situation. Many accused Madhu Chopra of coming in between the son and daughter-in-law. Some commented on how she wanted all the attention to herself. Some even went to the extent of calling her a "red flag."

Social media works over time

"The mother looks like a big red flag in the life of the mamma's boy. Why is she in a hurry to pose for the cameras? She should allow the son and daughter-in-law to stand together and stand beside them, not in the centre," a social media user opined.

"She loves getting clicked," another social media user wrote.

"That lady was desperate to be in the limelight. No way, he's yuk looking, never look clean. Sorry he looks just like his mama except she looks likes a cleaner version. PC was definitely blessed by all God's," a user commented.

"Why is there no chemistry between them?" another user commented.

"Aunty making sure daughter-in-law doesn't get any solo pics clicked," read a comment.

"Insecure lady," read another comment.

"Husband and wife got fight in house," was one more of the comments on the video.

The reality

But what many missed to see was how she was trying to calm down Neelam's nervous energy by holding her hand. Not just that, when Sidharth and Madhu came in front of the paps, mommy Chopra was quick to invite Neelam to join them for the photo-op. Instead of praising Madhu Chopra and Neelam's equation, netizens were quick to pass judgments on Priyanka Chopra's mother.

Award show

Madhu Chopra and family were present at the event to take home their awards. Marathi film 'Paani,' made under Priyanka Chopra's production house, took home several awards at the event. "So excited, thank you so much Filmfare. Thank you Adi, thank you so much, Rajshri, and everyone who worked in this film. Sid, my mom, this was your baby and congratulations on taking home so many black ladies. I love it," Priyanka said in a video interview.