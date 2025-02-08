Sidharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyay made their first public appearance post their grand wedding. Priyanka Chopra's brother and sister-in-law made for a cute looking couple as the posed for the paps. While Sidharth wore a blue suit for the concluding function, Neelam wore a cut-out body hugging satin gown.

Neelam Upadhyay started trending on social media as soon as the pre-wedding pictures and videos surfaced. Many couldn't get over her beauty and majority gushed over chic dressing style. From her haldi, mehendi, cocktail to wedding; Neelam won hearts with her sartorial choices, until the reception.

Social media reactions

It was her reception outfit that failed to make an impression like her other outfits did. "Why can't she dress properly," wrote a social media user. "Who is the stylist ?? Who wear beachwear patterns in reception?" another user commented. "Very bad dressing," wrote a social media user. "Now I know why Tripti Dimri broke her engagement with him," another social media user dropped a comment.

"Doesn't look like newly wed rather look like bollywood party attire of papa ki pari," read a comment. "Is she a new bride? Doesn't look like one," another comment read. "Should have worn something traditional tonight", "Could have worn a better-looking gown instead", "The gown material looks so cheap like plastic" were some more comments on the video.

Priyanka Chopra's brother's wedding was attended by several big names. Nita Ambani was spotted with bahu Shloka Mehta. Rekha also came to bless the newlyweds. Parineeti Chopra also shut the rumours of a discord between her PeeCee by turning up for the wedding saga with Raghav Chadha. Mannara Chopra, who has been a constant with every event of Priyanka ever since her Bigg Boss journey, was also spotted with her sister Manali Chopra.