Every time one hopes and prays that the trolls wouldn't stoop lower than this, they prove you wrong. And a section of people on social media trolling and slamming Priyanka Chopra's mother for her see-through attire at an event is hitting a new low. Madhu Chopra was seen exiting after attending a book launch event when she was surrounded by the paparazzi.

Troll attack

As soon as the pictures and videos started floating around on social media, Priyanka's mother was subjected to a lot of negativity and slamming. "I mean it's good she is doing her.......but this is too much, I am almost embarrassed looking at her, there are papz who are younger kids and boys......there is no elegance, modesty......I believe you can look way sexy and beautiful in a salwar kameez, saari....I don't mean to offend anyone, this is my opinion and a strong one," a user wrote.

"Too much influence of her daughter... she must not have even realized. Getting old is a privilege. Handle it well with grace," another user wrote. "Sorry it's either too loud or it's malfunction . N wat for media covering Madhu chopra ??" a social media user asked. "I thought dress sence get growing with age but she proved me wrong," another user opined.

The other side of the coin

"Lewd", "no modesty", "vulgar" were some more comments on the video doing the rounds. However, many reasoned that she might not have realised that the dress was see through. Some also felt that certain dresses become see through under lighting and that could be the case here. Many even praised Madhu Chopra for maintaining herself so well even at the age of above 60.