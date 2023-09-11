Priyanka Chopra recently attended the New York Fashion Week to celebrate the Victoria's Secret World Tour. The diva grabbed eyeballs with her bold black sequined outfit with a see-through cape-style bodice. PeeCee also spoke about being husband Nick Jonas' number one fan. She also spoke to Vogue about how she puts together an outfit when she attends her husband's concerts.

What Priyanka Chopra said

"Well it's different if I am going to someone else's concert and if I am going to my husband's concert. Because when I go to my husband's concert, I am really proud and I am excited seeing him up there and I am his number one fan, a lot of people would debate me on that and I agree," she told Vogue. Once the video floated online, netizens were quick to comment on Priyanka's "fake accent".

Gets trolled

Many felt she was talking through her nose and many questioned her fake accent. "Seems like she's currently inspired by Himesh Reshammiya cuz she's speaking using her nose," wrote one user. "Your fake accent sucks to the core," another user wrote. "Why she is talking in fake accent???" a social media user asked.

"I am a big fan of Priyanka and just adore her. But I just want to know why do people start speaking with their nose in the US. Is it because of their accent?" one more social media user asked "Kareena was right about the accent #koffeewithkaran," one more comment read.

Many come to the rescue

However, there were many who also jumped to the Desi Girl's rescue. "Well all those people talking about her accent you have to understand she works in America if she doesn't have the accent she is only going to get the desi girl role or brown girl role. She is setting a benchmark and working as a lead role in a lot of movies. Plus I live in US I have been working here for 10 years. It's important when you work here there are certain words we have to pronounce in American accent or else they just don't understand. Please be kind," a user commented.

"I think she is trying to be more accurate with accent...which is not wrong I guess," another user wrote.