The news of Sophie Turner ending her marriage with Joe Jonas has come as a shock to many. The couple parted ways just four years after marriage. The two have sought joint custody of their two little girls. On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are going strong in their marriage. The couple welcomed their baby girl via surrogacy and keep churning out major relationship goals every now and then.

Sophie's journey

Sophie Turner shot to instant fame as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones. The show made her win numerous awards and also bagged her several big projects after that. If reports are to believed, the diva made close to 1.3 million dollars from the series in total. From becoming the face of Wella Professionals to Louis Vuitton, Turner emerged as the hottest new face from luxury brand collaborations.

The massive net worth

In 2016, Sophie joined X-Men: Apocalypse as Jean Grey. She also starred in 2019's Dark Phoenix. She was also seen in the HBO adaptation of The Staircase in 2022, Survive and thriller Broken Soldier. As per a report in Cosmopolitan, the GoT star's net worth is $12million, which is Rs 99,58,32000 or approximately Rs 100 crore.

Priyanka's journey

After dominating Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra made her place in Hollywood by playing the lead FBI agent in Quantico. A Forbes report had stated that the actress took home $3 million with every season of the show. The former Miss World, has also starred in music videos, sung her own songs and performed with the biggest names in the music industry. Not just this, PeeCee also has her own production house, which focuses on bringing regional content to global level.

Net worth

Not to forget, Chopra girl is also one of the highest paid actresses back home in Bollywood. She is also the face of the UNICEF and often joins them in their relief programs. Priyanka's net worth, as reported by Cosmopolitan is, a mammoth $70 million. The amount is Rs 5 809 020 000, which is ginormous in comparison to Sophie Turner's net worth.