Priyanka Chopra's MET Gala look turned food for trolls who couldn't stop comparing her shimmery avatar with an exaggerated hairdo with that of some of the iconic characters of The Red Queen (played by Helena Bonham Carter in Alice In Wonderland). Not just that, Priyanka soon became the favourite of memes that flooded everyone's social media timeline with funny one liners. Certainly, Priyanka's 'Camp: Notes on Fashion' theme look at the MET Gala failed to impress many who termed it the 'Shock Laga, Shock Laga' moment of the year. But what Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra thinks about her daughter's this year's MET Gala look?

"As a normal human being and a citizen of this country, I would say that I live in a free country. As long as I am not causing harm to anyone, I should be allowed to live however I wish to. Not just me but everyone. If you wish to dress up in a dhoti or lungi or casuals, it should be fine (loosely translated from Hindi)," Madhu Chopra told reporters when asked to react on Priyanka's MET gala look.

When prodded further, Madhu Chopra said, "Now what's more to react on it. If she (Priyanka) would've been here, I would've wrapped her in my arms. She was looking very pretty and very special."

Priyanka brought whimsy and animation to the pink carpet with a vibrant, yet unique Dior gown at the event which is an annual fundraiser held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

She went bold and played up the theme with a zany look in a silver gown with colourful ruffled feathers, a very high leg split, a matching cape along with her big hairstyle that included a silver spiked crown on top.

Her outfit comprised a sheer top which came with silver criss-cross detailing. Thanks to her high slit, Priyanka flaunted her sheer crystal tights.

She glammed up her dramatic look with silver-frosted brows and lashes and opting for dark burgundy lip colour, and styling her hair in voluminous back-combed waves. But it was her silver spiked crown which caught everyone's attention in the accessory department.

She brought an Indian touch to the look with a bindi. She completed her look with a pair of silver pumps, purple drop earrings and multi-layered pendants by Chopard. She was styled by Mimi Cuttrell.

Nick, who accompanied Priyanka, looked elegant in a white Dior Men tuxedo and glittering silver Christian Louboutin heeled shoes. The MET gala has been special to Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas. The couple walked the event's 2017 red carpet together for the first time, and this year, they appeared there as a married couple and kissed away on the red carpet.

(With IANS Inputs)