Priyanka Chopra has finally shared the first picture of her baby girl – Malti Marie. Though the little girl's face is hidden, we do see Priyanka and Nick embracing the tiny tot. On the occasion of Mother's Day, PeeCee shared the picture with a long note on how their baby fought it out. Sonam Kapoor, Ranveer Singh to Preity Zinta; celebs have showered love on the new parents.

Priyanka's post

Priyanka Chopra took to social media and wrote, "On this Mother's Day we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children's La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let's get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you.

Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers and caretakers in my life and out there. You make it look so easy. Thank you.nAlso.. there is no one I'd rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you ❤️ Ps- thx @divya_jyoti masi for the picture and @akarikalai masi for MMs fit!

ॐ नमः शिवाय"

Celebs shower love

Preity Zinta wrote, "So Happy she is finally home babe. Enjoy every bit of parenthood & all the milestones of being a mommy. Big hug n loads of love always (sic)" Ranveer Singh said, "Oh PC (sic)!" Sonam Kapoor, who is expecting her first child with husband Anand Ahuja said, "Lots of love to all three (sic)."

Parineeti Chopra wrote, "Seeing the both of you like this the last three months has been both hard and inspiring. Mimi didi - I saw a soldier in the hospital - You. And little BD has taught us so much already and she doesn't even know it! Chalo now time to start spoiling her (sic)." Rakul Preet Singh, Malaika Arora, Rohini Iyer, Dia Mirza, Anusha Dandekar, Gauahar Khan, Anil Kapoor were some of the other celebs who commented on the picture.