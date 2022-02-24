The online exchange between Priyanka Chopra and Rosie O'Donnell doesn't seem to be coming to an end anytime soon. After Rosie O'Donnell's apology, Priyanka has asked her to "Google my name" and not to address her as 'the Chopra wife' and 'someone Chopra'. It all began when Rosie O'Donnell shared an awkward encounter with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas on social media.

Rosie O'Donnell shared several videos on social media sharing the details of her encounter with Chopra. She revealed how she assumed Priyanka to be the daughter of author and alternative medicine advocate Deepak Chopra. Taking to social, she said, "I felt so embarrassed. Didn't you think Nick Jonas was married to Deepak Chopra's daughter? Am I the only one who thought that?"

O'Donnell further went on to say, "To Nick Jonas, I apologise. And to the Chopra wife, I apologise too." Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram and retaliated. She wrote, "Hi everyone. Some thoughts. I have never taken myself so seriously to think everyone would know who I am, or my work for that matter. But if you wanted to make a public apology for a very awkward private encounter, I think probably best to take the time to google my name before doing it or even try to reach out directly."

Priyanka retorts

"We ALL deserve to be respected for our unique individuality and not be referred to as 'someone' or 'wife' especially in a sincere apology. If we can learn to respect our differences in an authentic way, the world we raise our children in. will be amazing. Also PS – As I've said before, not all Chopras are related to the great Deepak, just as not all Smith's are related to the legendary Will Smith," PeeCee further wrote.

O'Donnell apologises again

O'Donnell again took to social media and once again apologized to Priyanka Chopra. She wrote, "So I'm reading the comments, and people thought she was rude, she wasn't rude, it was just awkward. I'm sure she gets sick of that. Priyanka is her name. She's apparently a very well known actress and more famous than [Jonas]. So I'm sure it felt weird to her to begin with. Anyway, Priyanka is her name. And I just want to apologise to her and to everyone who thought it was inappropriate of me."