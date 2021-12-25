For all those who were waiting to see Priyanka Chopra dominate Matrix opposite Keanu Reeves would be a bit disappointed. Critics are not very happy with Priyanka's blink-and-miss appearance in Matrix Resurrections. And now, Priyanka's mother has also reacted to the review of her sharing very "limited" space on the big project.

"Sadly, for Priyanka Chopra Jonas fans, her role in The Matrix Resurrections is very, very limited. She is hardly there for around 8-10 minutes and appears only in the second half. In the first half, she can be seen in two shots, each lasting around 1 or 2 seconds. However, she does share screen space with the film's lead, Keanu Reeves," said a website review.

Madhu Chopra to the rescue

However, Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra was quick to jump in to daughter's defense and wrote, "Crucial and pivotal... FYI." Earlier, Mini Mathur had also congratulated Priyanka on being a part of such a huge project upon seeing the teaser. "Oh my God @priyankachopra. This is so mad cool!! Can't wait to see what you bring to this film!!" she had tweeted.

To this, Priyanka had given an ample hint on her role in the project by saying, "Just a small fish in a huge pond babe! But happy for the opportunity! The love!! @minimathur." However, this is not the first time when Priyanka Chopra's mother has jumped up against any question on her. When a tabloid asked "who wore the outfit better" about a similarly dressed Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, Madhu Chopra had a strong reaction.

"Only a blind will think they are wearing same@outfit. Besides Pri always carries Haute couture better," she had replied to the tweet.