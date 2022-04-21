The name of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's newborn baby girl has finally been revealed. Their daughter has been named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. It was in January that the couple announced the news of welcoming their daughter via surrogacy. Now, as per various media reports, their little bundle of joy has been named - Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

What does Malti Marie mean

TMZ has reportedly accessed the little one's birth certificate, where her name has been mentioned as Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Malti was reportedly born at 8 pm on January 15 in California. Priyanka and Nick had taken to social media to announce the news and written, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

Malti is reportedly a sanskrit word that means fragrant flower. It also means moonlight. Marie comes from the Latin word which means star of the sea. It is also the French version of the Mother Mary. Priyanka Chopra have not divulged much information about their newborn ever since her birth. And an official announcement on her name is waited.

When Priyanka opened up about baby

"As a new parent right now, I keep thinking about that I will never be imposing my desires, fears, my upbringing on to my child. I have always believed that children come through you not from you. There is no belief like this is my child and I will shape everything. They come through you to find and build their own life. Recognising that really helped me, my parents were very non-judgemental in a certain way," PeeCee had said in an interview with Lilly Singh.