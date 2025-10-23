Priyanka Chopra's Diwali celebration pictures have lit up social media feeds. The actress might not have been able to come to India to celebrate, but she did take the Indian festival all the way to New York. PeeCee shared several pictures with friends and family members celebrating the festival and looked every bit of a firecracker herself.

Priyanka celebrated Diwali with her friends and team members who hadn't witnessed the festival before this. She added how Malti's friends also loved the beauty of the festival as they discovered it.

"A little bit of this and so much of that. This Diwali was full of heart and love. Sharing this festival with people who haven't discovered its beauty was the highlight this year. Especially Malti's friends," she wrote, sharing Diwali pictures.

Priyanka's post

"Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating. May this new year bring you love, joy, prosperity, and happiness," PeeCee further added. For the evening, the desi girl wore a gorgeous red sleeveless sharara suit. Nick Jonas also decked up in sherwani for the event while Malti wore a beautiful white frock.

The Chopra girl gave us a glimpse into her Diwali celebration, which had a lot of sweets, lights, and smiles. Her mother, Madhu Chopra also joined the couple for the festivities. Fans were elated to see the Quantico actress take the Indian culture to the West.

Social media elated

"This is how a woman spreads culture and love wherever she goes. I love seeing her and her family embrace and adore it," a fan wrote.

"Now Diwali feels complete," another fan wrote.

"Those Maa Durga and Bappa soft toys in the window," an observant fan wrote.

"It's always so impressive see how Nick embrace so good your culture, you are a very lucky woman," read a comment.

"Impressed with how she carries the traditions and culture there," another comment read.

On the work front, there have been reports of Priyanka Chopra meeting Sanjay Leela Bhansali for another magnum opus. However, there has been no confirmation or statement on the same.