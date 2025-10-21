Diwali 2025 was quite special for our Bollywood peeps too. While Kiara Advani celebrated her first Diwali as a new mommy, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal shared their last before turning parents. Shah Rukh Khan basked in the success of son, Aryan Khan's – The Bads of Bollywood - and was seen worshipping Goddess Lakshmi.

Mouni Roy and Disha Patani: Besties Mouni and Disha celebrated the festival together. Mouni was seen offering prayers and doing puja at her home with husband, Sujoy Nambiar. "In Laxmi consciousness shubh dipawali," she wrote.

Shah Rukh Khan: King Khan also wished all his fans and followers by sharing a picture of worshipping Goddess Lakshmi. "Happy Diwali to everyone! May Goddess Lakshmi ji bless you with prosperity and happiness. Wishing love, light and peace to all," he wrote.

Vicky Kaushal – Katrina Kaif: The power couple recently announced that they are all set to welcome their baby. Katrina continued her hide-and-seek game with the media by not sharing any pictures of her own on Diwali. However, the couple did share a picture of their hands holding a diya and wished their fans and followers a happy Diwali.

Kiara Advani – Sidharth Malhotra: Kiara Advani gave the biggest Diwali gift to her fans by sharing her first video ever since the birth of her baby girl. Kiara and Sidharth twinned in yellow outfits and shared a lovey-dovey video for their fans and followers. Netizens couldn't stop raving over the new mommy's radiant beauty and glow. "Happy Diwali (yellow heart emojis) Love, Light and Sunshine," the 'Shershaah' jodi wrote.

Twinkle Khanna – Akshay Kumar: This Diwali was a quieter one for the couple as the celebrated the festival in London. Twinning in baby pink outfits, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle shared picture feeding one another oranges. "Diwali in London. All dressed up with no mithai in sight. So behaving like oranges are the new laddoos and sharing some Vitamin C loaded sweetness. Temple visit next with real mithai," Khanna wrote.

Shraddha Kapoor: Shraddha Kapoor lit up our Diwali with her firecracker of a social media post. The 'Stree' actress looked stunning in a beige colored suit. She shared pictures with her pet cat and wrote, "Ab tak kyun jaage ho??? Ho gayi Happy Diwali." (Why are you still awake? Diwali is over)

Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff: The Dharma honcho also took to social media to share a happy Diwali picture with his kids – Yash and Roohi. Tiger Shroff looked dapper in his white sherwani look for the festival as he wished his fans.