Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt made sure that all eyes were on them at the Dhanteras celebration in the Kapoor household. The Kapoor girl made heads turn with their desi glamorous avatars. Neetu Kapoor shared pictures from the festivities and left fans elated seeing the two powerhouse performers under one roof.

Alia Bhatt was a vision as she rocked a golden saree with a tiara and statement neckpiece at the get-together. On the other hand, Kareena donned a baby blue coloured lehenga that complimented her personality and skin tone. Karisma Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor also looked stunning in their ethnic wear for the Kapoor family's Dhanteras night.

Soha's gold energy

Soha Ali Khan also shared pictures from her Dhanteras celebration. The event was joined by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and even Amrita Arora. "Last night had some solid gold energy #happydhanteras !!" she wrote sharing pictures from the night of celebration. Varun Dhawan was also seen heading out for Dhanteras shopping with wife Natasha Dalal and niece Anjini Dhawan.

Sonam Kapoor also shared some breathtaking pictures on the occasion of Dhanteras. The diva looked stunning in baby pink, floral suit. The light makeup and hair tied in a neat bun with gajra, gave her a very soft and demure look.

Sonam's post

"Welcoming light, health, and abundance into our homes this Dhanteras," she wrote. "May Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Dhanvantari bless you with prosperity and well-being," Sonam further added. There have been rumours of Sonam Kapoor being ready to welcome another child into the family. Sonam and Ahuja have a son, Vayu, who is two-years old. Few reports suggested that the actress is pregnant. However, there has been no official confirmation on the same.