Priyanka Chopra looked like an absolute firecracker as she attended a Diwali bash in New York. The diva oozed power and glamour in an outfit designed by Zuhair Murad. PeeCee was attending the All That Glitters Diwali Ball 2025 where she made a solid entry wearing a white, mirror work Indo-western pantsuit. The contemporary outfit with a choli style blouse made sure all eyes were on our desi girl as she flaunted those abs.

Priyanka Chopra social media post

Priyanka took to social media to thank the host of the event for the fabulous evening of celebration. "My girl @anjula_acharia had such a wonderful kickstart to Diwali season in NYC. Meeting old friends and new is always so heartwarming... but to see the incredible south Asian community and our allies turn up in gorgeous, sparkling Diwali outfits to celebrate the victory of good over evil was so emotional," she wrote.

"Especially when the world is going through so much. Wishing everyone, love, peace and prosperity this diwali season," the Quantico actress further wrote. The Chopra girl came twinning with husband Nick Jonas and the power duo turned many heads. Social media too went gaga over the superstar's unconventional look.

"Love this whole look," a fan wrote.

"All these sparkling peeps," another fan commented.

"Slaying every outfit she wears," wrote a follower.

"Looking like a full phataka," another follower commented.

Some not impressed

However, not everyone seemed impressed with Priyanka's outfit.

"Please fire your designer," read a comment.

"Sorry, but the outfit is not good, looking weird," another comment read.

"As much as she is living away from India, her dressing sense is getting worst. Hire a good stylist," a social media user wrote.

"Somewhere your sense of fashion has gone...we are losing the desi girl vibe," another social media user commented.

"There are thousands of better outfits in India. She need some good advice on dressing sense," a user wrote.

"Outfit is not 'Priyanka' you are extremely beautiful but this outfit is not upto your aura," another user commented.

"That dupatta wrap looks so off something done in haste. Just a straight off white strip would have been amazing," read one more of the comments.

"It could have been better; your stylist didn't do a good job with this beautiful fabric," a person opined.