Priyanka Chopra came down to India for an event and made sure to seek blessings from Goddess Durga. She visited Kajol and Rani Mukerji's family pandal to seek blessings. PeeCee looked every bit of a desi girl in her purple suit with silver work. She not only sought blessings but also posed with actresses at the pandal.

Soon after that, Priyanka attended a Bvlgari event in the city, looking drop-dead gorgeous. While we felt the Chopra girl rocked both looks, not everyone had the same opinion. Many on social media were quick to pass judgment on how lackluster her salwar suit looked. Some even poked fun, saying the outfit was either made from her mother's saree or bought from Meesho, which is known for selling cheaper products.

Let's take a look at the comments.

"She is always gorgeous and pretty but this colour definitely not hers...still a stunner," read a comment.

"They look so normal like us even after maintaining so much... I think only makeup and camera effect make them look awesome..," another comment read.

"For the first time I am not liking her outfit," wrote a user.

"Not her colour," another user wrote.

"Meesho outfit," a social media user took a dig.

"She's stunner but still has lost taste of Indian clothes after going to foreign," another social media user opined.

"Priyanka could have chosen a better outfit from her skin colour palette... She's evergreen...but this colour is not complimenting her skin tone and her elegance is missing," a fan complained.

"It doesn't suit her at all," another fan opined.

"Looking like she has come from slums," was a comment.

"Making suit from mom's saree," read another comment.

"She's not Priyanka, she is champa from my village," a fan joked.