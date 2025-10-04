Priyanka Chopra was an absolute vision as she arrived for Bvlgari's debut Indian showcase, Serpenti Infinito. The event took place at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani were also a part of the event. Priyanka's chic white ensemble made sure all eyes were on her throughout the evening.

Tripti - Priyanka's camaraderie

However, more than her outfit, what caught everyone's attention was her camaraderie with Tamannaah Bhatia and Triptii Dimri. The 'Dhadak 2' actress was also a part of the guest list. She was posing for the shutterbugs and then started heading towards the exit. It was at this point that Priyanka walked in. She not only gave Dimri a hug but even introduced her to the CEO of Bvlgari.

The trio then posed for the photo ops and even had a short conversation. Not just this, PeeCee also serenaded Tamannaah Bhatia with praises at the event. She not only said that she had been watching Tammy's dances but added that she was obsessed with her dancing moves. At the same event, the Desi Girl even spoke candidly with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Keerthy Suresh.

Fans have hailed Priyanka as the "most secure actor" ever since the night.

Social media reactions

"With the news flashing everyday of insecurity within bollywood, here's The Priyanka Chopra introducing Tripti Dimri to CEO of Bvlgari. Ain't nobody like our desi girl for real," a fan wrote.

"She not only introduced them but also forced her to take photos with paps. Real queens don't have insecurity," another fan commented.

"Real queen," read a comment.

"The most secure person ever," another comment read.

"Real leaders lack insecurity and help others grow," a social media user commented.

"This is why she left and look at her now" and "Tripti looks so emotional" were some more comments on the video doing the rounds.

During her visit to India, Chopra also visited Kajol and Rani Mukerji's Durga Puja pandal and gave a glimpse into her desi avatar to her fans and followers.