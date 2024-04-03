Priyanka Chopra is beaming with joy as brother Siddharth Chopra is finally engaged. Priyanka, who was recently in India to celebrate Holi with family, attended brother Siddharth's roka ceremony with bride-to-be Neelam Upadhyay. Priyanka, Nick, Siddharth and Neelam; all shared pictures from the intimate roka ceremony. Mannara Chopra and her sister were also spotted at the ceremony.

Priyanka - Nick attend the do

While Priyanka wore a striking red saree for the do, Nick turned up in kurta and nehru jacket for the roka. The groom-to-be wore a pastel shaded bandhgala while the bride-to-be opted for an embellished purple sharara. A picture of everyone cuddling Malti Marie also took over social media. Priyanka shared a picture from the ceremony on social media and wrote, "They did it."

Neelam Upadhyaya and Siddharth have been in a relationship for a while now. Neelam is an actress who predominantly works in Tamil and Telugu films. On Sidharth's birthday recently, Neelam had penned an adorable note for the producer. "There are some feelings you never find words for; you will learn to name them after the ones who gave them to you," she wrote.

Their mushy PDA

"Happy Happy birthday to this amazing person. From friends to well wishers you have some of the best ppl in your life and we're mighty happy to have you in ours. Wish you the best year yet @neelamupadhyaya have the greatest year. Welcome to the new decade #30. #birthdaygirl #friendsandfamily," Siddharth wrote on Neelam's 30th birthday. Their social media PDA and mushy posts for one another often grabbed the headlines.

Siddharth was earlier engaged to Ishita Kumar, however, after a much publicized engagement, the duo had called it off. Madhu Chopra had revealed that her son felt he wasn't ready for marriage and thus had to call off the wedding.