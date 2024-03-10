Priyanka Chopra attended ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's pop-up store launch in Beverly Hills. A grand dinner was organised to celebrate the opening of the store – Saks. Many celebs like - Stephanie Suganami, Rupi Kaur and Priyanka Chopra marked their presence. However, as our desi girl always does, she managed to steal the limelight with her style statement.

Reactions

Priyanka oozed oomph and glamour as she wore a gorgeously sequined, sheer black saree to the event. She paired the saree with a bold, strapless blouse and let her hair loose. The saree did complete justice to PeeCee's aura and charismatic personality. A gold choker necklace and an earthy matte makeup accentuated her complexion and features.

Many on social media hailed the Jonas girl's look for the evening. From "modern desi girl" to "beauty in black", netizens went gaga over her looks. After dominating Bollywood, PC has made a name for herself in Hollywood too.

Priyanka on her Hollywood's journey

Priyanka revealed that it took her a long time but she achieved pay parity in Hollywood too. She also revealed that she didn't audition for Citadel. "An actor like me, who has enjoyed being a leading lady in Bollywood, I know my job and will not be sidelined when I audition. I will be good because I'm a good actor. I will win the job like I did for Quantico because I'm good at my job and I'm not underconfident," she had said in an interview.

The Jee Le Zara actress further spoke about her Hollywood journey and how it has been an uphill battle to reach where she has. "It will take time but I'm not scared of it and I'm very hopeful that in the next five years you'll see a very changing landscape."