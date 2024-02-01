Global icon Priyanka Chopra and renowned singer Nick Jonas are happily married to each other and have been living in their dream home in Los Angeles since 2019. Their house was purchased by the couple for $20 million, but now as per reports, the couple have moved out of their luxurious mansion after it became "virtually unliveable".

A report by Page Six mentioned that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have moved out of the house after the water damage in the property led to a mold infestation and the couple is now in a legal battle with the sellers of the house. Staying in the mansion has become "dangerous from a health perspective to occupy."

All you need to know about the Priyanka and Nick's mansion

The luxury property has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a temperature-controlled wine cellar, a chef's kitchen, a home theatre, a bowling alley, a spa and steam shower, a gym and a billiards room.

As per the lawsuit, which was filed in May 2023, the pool and spa began presenting problems soon after the purchase. The waterproofing issues in the premises led to "fostered mold contamination and related issues." There were other water leak in the barbecue area on the deck.

As per the Page Six report, the lawsuit stated, "In the alternative, plaintiff should be reimbursed for all costs of repair, plus compensation for the loss of use and other damages caused by defendants' conduct.

In addition, the cost of repairing the property will reportedly exceed $1.5 million, up to $2.5 million (Rs 13 to 20 crores).

Priyanka, Nick along with their daughter Malti Marie have moved into another house until the property is repaired.

Nick Jonas was in Mumbai and performed for the first time

On Sunday, Nick Jonas recently performed here in Mumbai for the first time with his brothers Kevin and Joe performed at Lollapalooza India. During Nick's performance, the crowd chanted 'Jiju' as they welcomed Nick on the stage. The singer-songwriter also performed with King in their collaboration 'Maan Meri Jaan'.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in December 2018. The couple also have a daughter named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Even though the couple travel the world for their work commitments, they are based in Los Angeles.

Work front

Priyanka's last Hindi movie was The Sky Is Pink (2019). She will soon be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

In Hollywood, Priyanka will next be seen in Heads of State, with Idris Elba and John Cena.