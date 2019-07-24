After keeping their fans waiting with baited breaths, the makers of The Sky is Pink, have finally revealed the first look of the movie. Priyanka Chopra, Zaira Wasim, Rohit Suresh Saraf and Farhan Akhtar can be seen looking at the ocean, facing their backs towards the camera. From the looks of it, the film promises to be a huge entertainer.

Priyanka Chopra's decision to back out of Salman Khan's Bharat but choosing to star in The Sky is Pink hadn't gone down well with Salman Khan, who continued making unprompted comments at Priyanka's decision of quitting the film. Salman had said, "Over Bharat, she chose USA in the 'nick' of time. She has worked all her life so hard and when she got the biggest film of her life, she dumped the film and got married. Hats off! Usually people leave the husbands for this."

Defending Salman Khan's digs at Priyanka, his co-star Katrina Kaif had said, "You have to take everything that Salman says with a big bucket of salt. I think we all know that by now. He just says it for effect, he does not mean it. Sometimes, in interviews I am biting my tongue like 5 times in a day, but it's all in good fun. I don't take it seriously."

Produced by Priyanka Chopra, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur, the film is based on the real – life story of Aisha Chaudhary, a motivational speaker who had been diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis. Shonali Bose is the director of the film.

In a veiled reply to Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra had said at the wrap-up party of The Sky is Pink, "Everyone questions my judgment – why not this tent-pole, potboiler, song-and-dance film and why am I playing a mother." When the people present at the party asked what those 'potboilers' are, she chose to just laugh it off.