Priyanka Chopra, who has been in news these days for various reasons, is again being talked about for some pictures that show the actress falling off a yacht while having fun with hubby Nick Jonas.

Priyanka is currently enjoying a vacation in Miami with her husband and his family. A picture is doing the rounds on social media that shows her falling off the yacht.

Nick is also seen beside her in the picture, apparently trying to save her from falling into the ocean. However, it looks like he could not and PeeCee eventually fell into the ocean.

In other pictures, a swimsuit-clad Priyanka was seen drying herself off on the yacht. A few days back, a video had surfaced on social media that showed Priyanka losing her balance while Nick held her hand and saved her from falling off the yacht.

Well, it looks like Priyanka is having a great time but certainly needs to be little more careful.

The Quantico actress has been in news for some wrong reasons. She was vehemently slammed for not talking about Assam flood for a long time. As she is the brand ambassador of Assam tourism, it was expected that she would express concern for the people in the state and urge people to donate. Although she did, many felt it came too late.

She was again ridiculed on social media after a picture of her smoking a cigarette went viral. The diva was lambasted as she once had said that she suffers from asthma and had appealed on social media to celebrate Diwali without crackers.