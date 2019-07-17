Priyanka Chopra has finally reacted to the Assam floods. She made a tweet on Wednesday, expressing grief at the loss of lives and urged people to donate at the official relief fund. However, netizens, who were angry at the actress' apparent apathy towards Assam floods, are still not impressed.

"Extremely devasted by all the news coming in from #Assam and other parts of India. It's heartbreaking to read about the displacement and loss of life. My prayers with those affected," she tweeted and attached the link of the official relief fund.

This tweet was followed by some angry reactions as many opined that being the Assam tourism brand ambassador, it is not enough on the part of Priyanka to just make a tweet.

People who had earlier lashed out at PeeCee for remaining mum on the devastating flood condition in the state are now asking her if she herself had made any donation or not.

Many have been sarcastically targeting her for speaking on it after so long. "@priyankachopra really..!! you are alive..? We thought you are enjoying your Holidays in US beaches," one person replied to her tweet.

"u r the brand ambassador, right? Can I have the privilege of asking what did you do from your end for the people of Assam at this crucial point of time?" asked another.

There are scores of such tweets slamming the actress for apparently not doing enough for the state that she represents as tourism brand ambassador. Although it is not known if Priyanka actually made any donation to the relief fund or not, it looks like netizens are far from being impressed by her tweet.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has tweeted to announce that he would donate Rs 2 crore to the cause. "Absolutely heartbreaking to know about the devastation by floods in Assam.All affected, humans or animals,deserve support in this hour of crisis.I'd like to donate 1cr each to the CM Relief Fund & for Kaziranga Park rescue.Appealing to all to contribute," he tweeted.