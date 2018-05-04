After sharing space with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson in Baywatch, Priyanka Chopra will now be seen working with Hollywood actor Will Smith. The two will star in YouTube ad-supported originals.

Priyanka, who is currently busy promoting the third season of Quantico TV series, will host the series 'If I Could Tell You Just One Thing', which will feature her journey to meet inspirational people and ask them advice on how to change the world, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

On the other hand, Smith, who joined YouTube in December, is planning to jump out of a helicopter over the Grand Canyon to celebrate his 50th birthday in September. The stunt, dubbed 'The Jump Off', will stream live on YouTube and will have a charity component.

YouTube chief business officer Robert Kyncl announced the shows on Thursday.

"We see an opportunity to evolve and dig a little deeper using the global reach of YouTube to shine a light on human stories that inspire us and make us smarter," YouTube chief business officer Robert Kyncl was quoted as saying by The Hollywood Reporter after he announced the shows on Thursday.

Priyanka, who carved out a niche for herself in the West through her lead role in thriller series Quantico, has stunned everyone when she stepped out in a sexy denim cut-out outfit this Thursday morning IST after she appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers in New York.

She was seen wearing a chequered blazer suit from Dion Lee's Fall 2018 collection which had sleek cut-outs artfully carved into on either side of the breasts. Her sexy looks garnered her immense praise from Bollywood celebrities and fans who were floored to see her breathtaking pictures on social media.

Meanwhile, the actress recently confirmed that she has received an invitation to the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry who will get married on May 19 at Windsor Castle. She also revealed that she is not a bridesmaid in Harry and Meghan's wedding.

(With ANI Inputs)