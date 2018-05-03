Priyanka Chopra has set the internet rolling after she stepped out wearing a sexy denim cut-out outfit this Thursday morning IST. She appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers in New York to promote the third season of her Quantico TV series.

The actress, who recently paid a visit to Assam to fulfill her commitment as the tourism brand ambassador of the state, was seen wearing a chequered blazer suit from Dion Lee's Fall 2018 collection which had sleek cut-outs artfully carved into on either side of the chest. She wore a matching skirt with a mini slit on the front. She complemented her look with white accessories - handbag and heels.

While Bollywood celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Esha Gupta and Uday Chopra have been going gaga over her sexy look on Instagram, some Twitter users couldn't resist themselves from turning her dress into a hilarious meme. They started sharing the picture with some funny one-liners.

Check out some of the reactions:

Kisi ney Priyanka Chopra ki jeb kaat li. https://t.co/NayFQrC1QZ — BiryaniGuy (@BiryaniGuy) May 3, 2018

Wounds caused by his "Naino ke baand" ,"Tirchhi nazar" and "Ankhiyon ki goli": pic.twitter.com/MgA6QECLZ2 — Shivani Nani (@vanisaxenaa) May 3, 2018

If my mum saw this, she would immediately send it for rafu. pic.twitter.com/0J4r5ZzQVR — Naomi Datta (@nowme_datta) May 3, 2018

If my dad saw this, he would tell me - see people still wear safari suits. — YD (@YashDholakia) May 3, 2018

I think it's a dress for breastfeeding moms... — Sai Chetan N Goud. (@Cheatan_goud) May 3, 2018

When you look into the abyss and the abyss stares back at you. — Sunny (@xventis) May 3, 2018

This is what you call designer cost cutting, one additional dress for each 50 they made — sanjay (@scorpionich) May 3, 2018

Now this is confusing:) which eyes are more luring? — Ayat Ullah (@AyatUllah79) May 3, 2018

When you get tired of saying, "My eyes are up here" pic.twitter.com/UvPeg0OX1Y — Don Tippler (@MrTippler) May 3, 2018

Ma'am ki jeb Sach mein kat gayi — TheWhiteWalker (@Tauseef12356591) May 3, 2018