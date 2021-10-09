Priyanka Chopra's latest clicks have taken the internet by storm. Priyanka shared several pictures of a fun day out cruising from Spain. Her pictures in red and yellow bikini are too hot to handle for netizens. Several celebrities dropped fiery comments on her pictures. Priyanka was accompanied by her mother, Madhu Chopra and two others on the yacht.

Priyanka raises temperature

Priyanka shared several pictures showing the perfect day it was. "A perfect day off," she wrote while sharing the pictures. Nick Jonas commented on the picture and wrote, "Damn girl". "You are so stunning," wrote one user. "Did it just get hotter in Spain?" asked another. "Fire! Fire!" wrote another one. "Our desi girl going global," wrote another one.

Being body shamed after 30

Priyanka Chopra recently opened up about going through body shaming and how people constantly reminded her of her changing body and appearance post 30. Talking to Victoria Secrets podcast, PeeCee said, "I think over time when my body started changing and I went through that phase when I was eating my emotions, my body started changing, I reached my 30s, I went through struggle because I used to get online grief from people like, 'You are looking different, you are ageing', this and that. It messed with my mind at that time. My mind was already in such a dark place and I didn't have time for it."

"Obviously, being raised in the industry and having such a tight lens on what my shape was, what my figure was or what my measurements were, minutely looking at every part of me, I kind of grew up for a while in my 20s, thinking that was normal. Like most young people, where you think about these unrealistic standards of beauty, which is like, absolutely Photoshopped face, perfect hair. I never used my natural texture for years. I used to always just have blown out hair," she further added.