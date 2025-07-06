Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took some time out from their busy schedules to watch Wimbledon Tennis Championship. But more than her outfit, it was Priyanka's armpits that grabbed the attention. PeeCee, who was busy with the promotions of 'Heads of State,' took some time out from her busy schedule to spend quality time with her husband, Nick Jonas, and catch live action at the Wimbledon Championship.

About Priyanka Chopra's outfit

Priyanka Chopra aced at her fashion game once again as she opted for a white cotton, easy breezy dress for the day outing. Picked from the shelves of Ralph Lauren, the outfit is called Eldred Cotton Piqué Day dress. The 'Heads of State' actor made sure all eyes were on her as she arrived looking every bit of a vision in this white outfit on a sunny day.

Armpits grab attention

However, it's the cost of the cotton dress that will leave your jaws dropped. As per reports, the outfit is worth $2,155, which is approximately ₹1,84,540. As pictures of the 'Quantico' actress started floating around, the comments were unstoppable. Many couldn't overlook Priyanka's pose and had a lot of opinions.

Social media reactions

"Her armpit was so dark during "mujhse shadi karoge" money can change anything....I love her but the truth is truth," read a comment.

"Ultimate aim is to show armpits," another comment read.

"Did we really need to see her pits ???" a social media user asked.

"After a visit to the parlour," another social media user quipped.

"Promoting hair removal cream," wondered a fan.

"Armpit lovers must be on their way," another fan commented.

"Please look at her white top also," a follower commented.

"Dark chocolate pits," a person dropped a comment.

"I wish to provide deodorant to the people sitting next to her I am sure they are suffering," a user wrote.

"She had dark armpits in aitraaz," recalled another user.

"Showing armpits is not grace. Its off putting. I remember her armpits were dark and looked dirty earlier. Same as her neck," one more of the users commented.

"Not the pose for a lady," a person wrote.

Priyanka's armpit controversy

This is not the first time that Priyanka's armpit has become the center of attention. Back in 2016, it was her picture on the cover of a magazine that had caused ripples across social media. PC's smooth and flawless armpits on a magazine cover had drawn widespread criticism and trolling. People compared it to baby's buttocks and accused the magazine of over using photoshop.

So much so, that the diva herself took a potshot at her armpits. A few days after the controversy over her "smooth" armpits, Priyanka flaunted her armpits in another candid shot with a witty caption. She wrote, "Heres another "pit-stopping" picture to add to the debate. #WillTheRealArmpitPleaseStandUp #nofilter #armpitdiaries."

Well, with a global icon like Chopra, all we can say is even an armpit gets its own "hall of fame."