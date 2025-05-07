Priyanka Chopra was a vision in Bvlgari's brand new necklace at the Met Gala 2025. The global superstar flaunted Bvlgari's new 'Polychroma High Jewelry' collection at the event and even took to social media to share dazzling pictures with the "Magnus Emerald". Bvlgari took to social media to tag their brand ambassador Priyanka Chopra and introduced us to the one of the most precious stones in the world.

Bvlgari's post

"AN EMERALD DREAM. Unveiling the new Bvlgari Polychroma High Jewelry collection, brand ambassador priyankachopra dazzles at the 2025 Met Gala wearing the "Magnus Emerald" necklace. With an emerald of 241.06 carats, the necklace mounts one of the largest and most exquisite precious stones in the world," the brand wrote. The Quantico star was seen flaunting the necklace and dazzling us with her smile.

However, it wasn't just the emerald that stole the spotlight. Many on social media commented that something about Priyanka's face felt off.

Social media comments

"What happened to your lips," asked a user. "Too much surgery never is a good thing," another user asked. "Whats wrong with ur face," a social media user asked. "Something is not like before around the lips," another social media user commented.

"Why does she look different?" read a comment. "The necklace is beautiful but the model is," another comment read. "You look so tired," a fan opined. "Lips look bigger than the face," another curious follower commented. "Nowadays show partially body part is the next way to getting popularity & attention," was one more of the comments on PeeCee's picture.

Priyanka's Met Gala outfit

Priyanka Chopra arrived at Met Gala with husband Nick Jonas in tow. The two opted for their long-standing association with the luxury couture brand, Balmain, to make a statement at the red carpet. And so they did! Chopra wore a printed polka-dotted, figure-hugging sleeveless dress with matching blazer and a detachable train.