A video of Yukta Mookhey dissing Priyanka Chopra Jonas has left social media furious. Yukta, who was crowned Miss World in 1999, refused to appreciate any trait of Priyanka Chopra. The Pyaasa actress, who left Bollywood long back, further stressed that PeeCee was not only junior to her, but also came upto her to seek advice. Not just this, Yukta further added that even Priyanka's parents approached her for advice.

The big NO

An interview excerpt of Filmymantramedia has gone viral with people slamming Yukta for her 'arrogant' answer. The interviewer asked the beauty queen, "If there is one trait that you would like to appreciate about Priyanka Chopra Jonas, what would that be?"

And pat came the reply, "Nothing, no."

Reason?

When the interviewer was left surprised and speechless, Mookhey added that it was because she was junior to her. "Because she is junior to me. She was the one taking advice from me. And, I personally feel that there were things that I have guided her towards. And her parents of sort of wanting to know from my parents. So, I don't think she is the right person for you to ask me at this moment," she concluded.

Social media furious

The answer has left social media fuming with even celebs and influencers reacting strongly to it. "That's why you are forgettable and she's this phenomenon. Coz I'm sure you ask PC this question about her, and she would answer in a heartbeat. With dignity, love and immense admiration," Nayandeep Rakshit wrote.

"I never expected this answer from ex miss world, when asked similar question to Sushmita Sen she had answered it with so much grace and wisdom," a former pageant winner wrote. "Highly insecure and jealous about your Junior??" a user asked.

"Junior became global senior and the senior became nobody. But she is junior to me," another user took a dig at Yukta.

"Jealousy at peak," read a comment.

"Grace is something you need to learn from Sushmita and Priyanka both," another comment read.

"I am sorry but this is pure jealousy... there is always something to learn appreciate irrespective of you being senior or junior," a social media user commented.

"That one unsuccessful senior in the group who can't Handel the success of a junior," another social media user opined.

"Does she mean junior can't be appreciated specially If they ask guidance from you?" was a comment on the post.

"Forget all this. I have a bigger question. How the hell did she win Miss World !!!!" another person asked.

"She is reflecting her unfulfillment rather than anything else," read one more of the comments.

"You don't lose status or pride by admiring someone "younger" or "junior" in fact, it shows confidence and self-assurance when you can celebrate others without needing to compete," one more person opined.

Yukta was the fourth Miss World from India. She did try her hand at acting in a couple of films, but soon went into oblivion.