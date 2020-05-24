Quantico star Priyanka Chopra Jonas keeps sharing her interesting lockdown stories on social media and the latest one draws a funny comparison between "expectations vs reality".

The Baywatch actress took to Instagram sharing two photographs of herself comparing how expectation looked and how actually it looks in reality.

In the first one, Priyanka is seen flaunting pink monokini paired with sunglasses with deep cleavage while in the second she is seen in white skirt and crop top covering her face with a cloth with the caption "Expectation vs Reality @divya_jyoti."

Currently, Priyanka is spending time with her husband Nick Jonas in Los Angeles amid lockdown.

Priyanka in an interview with a leading publication revealed that Nick insists to see Piggychops face every morning as soon as he wakes up.

She also added that both cannot go beyond more than three weeks without seeing each other despite their busy schedule.

The actress has been involved in various charity initiatives raising funds for coronavirus affected people and also contributed to PM CARES fund.