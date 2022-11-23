With one adorable picture of daughter Malti Marie, Priyanka Chopra has driven away our mid-week blues. Priyanka shared a glimpse of her daughter's face with her fans and followers on social media. This comes after the actress kept her daughter's face hidden from the public and media glare for almost a year ever since her birth.

With this new picture shared on her Instagram stories, PeeCee wrote, "I mean" with several heart emojis. The picture of a sleeping Malti Marie has evoked the cutest reactions from fans. Malti was seen in a pink hat with a blanket wrapped around her. The adorable picture is definitely going to make you melt.

When Priyanka - Nick announced baby's arrival

It was in January that the couple announced the news of welcoming their daughter via surrogacy. Malti was reportedly born at 8 pm on January 15 in California. Priyanka and Nick had taken to social media to announce the news and written, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

Meaning of Malti Marie

Malti is reportedly a sanskrit word that means fragrant flower and also moonlight. Marie comes from the Latin word which means star of the sea. Priyanka has always maintained that she will never let her own desires and aspirations come in the way of Malti's youth or would never impose anything on her. Both, Priyanka and Nick are doting parents to their little one.