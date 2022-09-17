Bollywood actress and now a global icon, Priyanka Chopra needs no introduction. Be it for her looks, her body of work, her relationships or her charming personality, the actress has always been a hot topic of discussion for all her fans and followers. The actress has never shyed away from talking about his life and in her memoir 'Unfinished' she has poured her heart out.

PeeCee's botched nose surgery

From how life was when she was in school to how things changed after she became Miss World in 2000, the 38-year-old actor has opened up about it all in her book. On one such chapter, the 'Quantico' actress spoke about her botched nose surgery and shared how she dealt with the situation.

In 2001, PeeCee had a "lingering head cold" which she assumed was just a "very bad sinus infection". However, later the actress was diagnosed with a polyp in her nasal cavity and she had to undergo polypectomy to get it removed. But the polypectomy surgery went horribly wrong.

Priyanka wrote, "While shaving off the polyp, the doctor also accidentally shaved the bridge of my nose and the bridge collapsed. When it was time to remove the bandages and the condition of my nose was revealed, Mom and I were horrified. My original nose was gone. My face looked completely different. I wasn't me anymore."

"I might be flawed, but I am me"

Sharing her concern over her looks after the surgery, the actress said, "Every time I looked in the mirror, a stranger looked back at me, and I didn't think my sense of self or my self-esteem would ever recover from the blow." Following this people started calling the actress as 'Plastic Chopra'.

Later, Priyanka had to go through several corrective surgeries and had to make peace with a 'slightly different' version of herself. She said, "While it took a few years of seeing a stranger gazing back at me every time I looked in the mirror, I've gotten accustomed to this face. Now when I look in the mirror, I am no longer surprised; I've made peace with this slightly different me. This is my face. This is my body. I might be flawed, but I am me."

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in the upcoming Hindi film titled 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.