Suneel Darshan and Akshay Kumar were an invincible team. With back-to-back hit projects, the two guaranteed box office success every time they worked together. Now, Suneel Darshan has revealed that Akshay Kumar had earlier been roped in for Priyanka Chopra starrer Barsaat. But, due to the issues Twinkle Khanna had, Kumar backed out of the project.

In a recent interview, Darshan revealed that it was Priyanka and Akshay had shot for a sensuous song sequence. Priyanka then headed for world tour and by the time she came back, things had changed. The Andaaz director said that Akshay met him and told him he couldn't do the film due to date issues. He also added that by then he had got the whiff of problems brewing in their marital world due to PeeCee.

Akshay backed out

"By then, I had also got to know of the other issues that had come up between him and his wife. She had issues with Priyanka, I was told... I feel the profession has its own hazards. Sometimes, the proximity, sometimes the individual's own lifestyles, all these things come in the way and the media blows it out of proportion, without realising how much loss a filmmaker could suffer because of..." he told Bollywood Hungama.

The Talaash director also added that being in the industry, and being an actress herself; Twinkle should have known better.

Director blames the wife

"Personal issues should never come in the way of creativity. And coming from people who've been in the film industry, they've seen the hazards, they know what happens. Personally, I feel the wife could've been wrongly insinuated, because she herself has been an actress. She's done films with Shah Rukh Khan, with Salman Khan, with Aamir Khan, with Ajay Devgn... If she's done so much work, she should understand that people shouldn't take it so seriously," he added.