Over the last three decades, Priyanka Chopra has given Bollywood some of the most powerful and memorable roles. From Bajirao Mastani, Barfi to Saat Khoon Maaf and Dostana; no one else could have done justice to the roles the way Priyanka did. And one of the most cherished and celebrated roles of hers remains that of 'Sweety Bhope' in Vishal Bhardwaj's Kaminey.

Priyanka starred opposite her ex-flame, Shahid Kapoor in the film and created magic onscreen. Shahid and PeeCee went on to win major awards for their performance. And now, as the film completes 16 years, the Desi Girl took to social media to give a big shoutout to Vishal Bhardwaj.

How she bagged Kaminey

The Quantico star recalled how she was shooting for 'Dostana' in Miami when she received a call from Bhardwaj. She mentioned how she was desperate to work with him but never thought he would cast her owing to her 'glamorous' image.

"I was filming for Dostana in Miami, Florida with @tarun_mansukhani directing and @bachchan and @thejohnabraham starring. One cool evening after we wrapped shoot , I saw a missed call from Vishal Bhardwaj. What?? I had wanted to work with him forever and never thought he would cast me because of my "commercial" image at the time," she wrote.

Vishal then flew down to Miami to narrate the story to her. "I remember him telling me the story and I said, "Well, she has approximately 8 scenes." And he said, "With us working on it, it will end up being so much more. Trust me." And I did. He promised he would make something incredible for me after this in appreciation for doing the part. But honestly, I was just greedy to work with him. A few years later, we did 7 Khoon Maaf," she recalled.

Priyanka also called Kaminey a "turning point" in her career.

"#Kaminey remains a turning point in my career. I learned so much from the master @vishalrbhardwaj, how to research, prepare and then surrender to the part. @shahidkapoor was sensational in his double role. #AmolGupte was unforgettable. I also met @mubinarattonsey for the first time on this set. Those were the times. 16 years ago!" she concluded.

Celebs and fans react

Tarun Mansukhani was one of the first ones to react and said, "I remember the day! (Confession - I was very jealous to see my actor being so excited to work with another director!!!)"

"Sixteen years of the best times from mimicry to dancing on Raat ke dhai baje to countless moments of fun best time my best experience," casting director Mukesh Chhabra wrote. Manasi Parekh also urged the Hollywood star to come back to Bollywood. "What an artiste! What fire! Priyanka Hindi films miss you. The audiences miss you," she wrote.

"Have you watched it?" I mean of course we have :) you truly played the part in the movie and yeah 7 Khoon maaf was amazing too," a fan wrote.

"Priyanka, the actress you are. But more than that, the personality you are. Forever a fan," another fan wrote.

"The coolest film, the best soundtrack, and the most wonderful performances," a comment read.

"PC, Bollywood wants you to come back for your fanssss," another comment read.

"There's a reason why PC's characters stay relevant then and now. You're an exemplary actress who sets new legacies," a social media user wrote.