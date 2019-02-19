Priyanka Chopra might have recently tied the knot with Nick Jonas but rumour mills have already started churning out news of her pregnancy. Priyanka Chopra's picture from last week broke the internet as Twitterati had a field day suggesting she had an apparent baby bump.

Many publications were quick to proclaim that this might well could be the reason behind her quick decision to tie the knot. However, Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu has set the record straight and revealed that there is no such good news coming their way. And the only baby Priyanka cares about right now is her home production – Purple Pebble Pictures.

Madhu Chopra stated that it was just a bad camera angle. She also defended Priyanka's choice of clothing and said that the outfit was nice just that it was a bad camera angle. She also revealed that she did have a word with Priyanka about the whole issue to which Priyanka replied that since she was tired, she had a slumped posture and thus such photos.

Talking about having a child, Priyanka Chopra had said in several interviews that a lot of her friends are having babies and now she feels like she needs to catch up. However, when Priyanka Chopra gulped down a tequila shot on Ellen's show, it was quite apparent that the diva was not expecting.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is all set to turn Netflix's Wild Wild Country based on the life of Osho into a feature film and will play Maa Anand Sheela in the series. Priyanka revealed that she is partnering with director Barry Levinson to make the movie. The 76-year-old Levinson is best-known for his works in films like Diner, The Natural and critically acclaimed Rain Man.