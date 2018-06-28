Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra during a portrait session at the 10th Annual Dubai International Film Festival held at the Madinat Jumeriah Complex on December 13, 2013 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for DIFF

Priyanka Chopra has many feathers in her hat, from former Miss World to actress, singer, international icon, film producer, sexiest woman in Asia and a philanthropist. Now she has been named as the hottest woman on the planet.

Yes, that's true. Maxim India magazine named Priyanka the hottest woman on the planet. She topped the Hot 100 list for the fourth time and graced the cover of the magazine for the record-breaking fifth time. She previously topped the hottest women list in 2011, 2013 and 2016.

"She's got the talent, she's got the brains and she's definitely got the looks'is it any surprise that after millions of fans showed their support, @priyankachopra is back to top the 2018 Maxim India Hot 100 List and grace the cover for a record-breaking fifth time' Welcome back, PC," the magazine wrote on Instagram and shared the sizzling photo of the actress on the cover page.

She looked stunning in a white monokini paired with a translucent white jacket and pants. Her messy hair and nude makeup completed her hot look for the magazine's cover page.

In December, she took the title of the sexiest Asian woman in an annual poll conducted by London-based newspaper Eastern Eye. Priyanka had topped the poll of the London based newspaper for five times.

Maxim magazine's recent poll proves that she is unstoppable. From emerging Miss World at the age of 18 to becoming one of the most successful Indian actors in Hollywood, Priyanka's life journey is inspiring.

She was also named as one of the most powerful women by Forbes in the 100 Most Powerful Women List that was released last year in November. She was placed at 15th spot in the list, which also featured US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump, pop queen Beyonce Knowles, author J.K. Rowling and others.

Meanwhile, check out some of the hot photos of Priyanka Chopra that proves why she deserves the title of the hottest woman on the planet.

Actress Priyanka Chopra attends the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards the at Microsoft Theater on September 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra at The Empire State Building on March 7, 2018 in New York CityNoam Galai/Getty Images for Booking.com
Priyanka Chopra attends the CHANEL Dinner Celebrating Our Majestic Oceans, A Benefit For NRDC on June 2, 2018 in Malibu, California.Rich Fury/Getty Images
 

