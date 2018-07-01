Priyanka Chopra has been in the news of late over rumours of her dating American singer Nick Jonas. Now the diva is raising the temperatures with her sexy photoshoots.

Priyanka recently appeared on the digital cover of Allure, and the photoshoot pictures are just stunning. The 35-year-old actress shows her oomph factor in one of the photos, flaunting major cleavage. Wearing a white shirt with the buttons loose, PeeCee looks sensuous enough to make any man go weak in the knees.

Pictures from the photoshoot have made their way to the social media, and fans simply cannot stop praising the diva's hotness.

Meanwhile, the Quantico actress achieved another feat as she won the Maxim India hot 100 contest for the year 2018. This is the fourth time that Priyanka won the title. She has been declared as the hottest woman in the world in 2018 by the magazine on the basis of the public vote.

After making it big in Bollywood, the dusky beauty proved her worth in the West as well. Quantico series gave her stardom in the USA, and since then there has been no looking back for the bombshell.

Check Priyanka's sizzling photoshoot pictures for Maxim India and Allure:

Can't take our eyes off of the Queen! @priyankachopra is the hottest woman in the world in 2018! #PriyankaChopra #MaximHot100 pic.twitter.com/e6QOsnMnAK — Maxim India (@MaximIndia) June 28, 2018

All @priyankachopra wants to be is the best version of herself. It’s something she’s stayed true to and we couldn’t be happier that she has. #PriyankaChopra #MaximHot100 #MaximIndia pic.twitter.com/x2nrTf87Si — Maxim India (@MaximIndia) June 30, 2018

She’s vocal, which is so critical to the unique position she’s in. She talks about issues that matter and she steps into the fray when she feels she needs to. Here's to the fearless @priyankachopra! #PriyankaChopra #MaximHot100 #MaximIndia pic.twitter.com/4ePsWse0CP — Maxim India (@MaximIndia) June 30, 2018

While she is all set to appear in her next Hollywood movie A Kid Like Jake, she will soon start shooting for her upcoming Bollywood film Bharat, starring Salman Khan. It has been a long time since PC appeared in any Indian cinema, and her fans are extremely excited to see her share the screen space with Salman.