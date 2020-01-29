Out of all the Bollywood ladies who have given Manish Malhotra's couture an edge, Priyanka Chopra's name should come at the top of the list. Apart from the designer – celebrity relationship, the duo has also been known as one of the closest pals in the industry. So naturally, all eyebrows were raised when Priyanka Chopra gave Manish Malhotra a royal snub at the Umang 2020.

The background

A video of Priyanka greeting Bollywood celebrities was doing the rounds of social media. In the video, Priyanka was seen sharing hugs and handshakes with her industry friends who were seated in the front row.

However, Priyanka's royal snub to ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra became the talking point. Seated, in the front row, were Arbaaz Khan and his girlfriend Giorgia Andriani, Diana Penty, Manish Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Tabu. While Priyanka walked with a smiling face greeting one celebrity after another, the Quantico star skipped Manish Malhotra and walked passed him to greet Shilpa.

While all this was happening, Tabu's dramatic expressions to Priyanka's awkward gesture caught everyone's attention on social media. It was quite evident that Tabu was forcing her smile upon Priyanka and didn't look happy about it. The video is now being widely circulated on social media platforms.

The reasons?

While social media went into a tizzy over the whole episode. The reality seems to be something else. Things are fine between Priyanka and Manish. In fact, an onlooker revealed that Priyanka and Manish had given each other a long hug backstage, just a few minutes before this. Hence, Priyanka didn't hug him again. However, if you look closely, they did smile at each other. In fact, just recently, Priyanka had visited Manish when his father passed away.

Priyanka Chopra Grammys outfit

Priyanka Chopra has also been making news for her bold and powerful outfit at the Grammys 2020. While one section has gone gaga over her dress, another didn't seem so pleased. And Wendell Rodricks was one of them. He said, "@priyankachopra nailed it at the Grammys 2020. Truly the bold and beautiful in this @ralphandrusso couture fringed gown where the neckline goes all the way from LA to Cuba. Love it." After heavy backlash, he also said, "I just said the dress was wrong for her despite it being couture. It was more dress shaming than body shaming. Stop this sermon from high and read the post before you speak. There is an age to wear some clothes."