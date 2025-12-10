Priyanka Chopra is back in Mumbai and has got all her fans excited! PeeCee has dropped a hint about joining Kapil Sharma on his show—The Great Indian Kapil Show. Priyanka, who has been grabbing the headlines with her comeback film with SS Rajamouli, took to social media to share a sneak peek of her India visit.

Priyanka tagged Kapil Sharma and the show and went on to write, "You better be ready." She shared another video of her ride from the airport and wrote, "Mumbai meri jaan." Ever since SS Rajamouli announced 'Varanasi' starring Priyanka Chopra, Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj; the trio has been busy promoting it everywhere. Now, as a part of the same promotions, the 43-year-old actress would be seen on Kapil Sharma's show.

10 Years in Hollywood

Priyanka who joined Hollywood with 'Quantico' has completed ten years in the industry. With power-packed projects like 'Citadel', 'The Matrix Resurrections' and 'Heads of State' the actress has cemented her place there too. But the Chopra girl feels that Hollywood still hasn't been able to give her the variety that Bollywood offered her.

Variety in Bollywood

"If you look at my Hindi filmography or Indian filmography, there's a lot more variety than I have been able to achieve in my international work. I'm hoping to be able to create diversity and to be able to do really interesting work in my English-language work as well, like I did in my Bollywood films," she said in a latest interview.

"So there's a lot more growth that I'm hoping for to achieve there. I'm still quite early in my growth in Hollywood," she added.