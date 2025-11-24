Priyanka Chopra has it all. From impeccable fashion sense and prolific acting skills to wit and humor, the diva owns it all! And the supremely busy actress gave us a glimpse into her wit and humour with her latest social media. Priyanka Chopra took to social media to share a throwback picture and had the wittiest caption for it to poke fun at herself.

Pokes fun at herself

Priyanka shared a picture of herself from her hit film with Salman Khan—'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.' PeeCee shared the picture in her Instagram stories and took a jibe at her thin eyebrows in the picture.

"Thank the Lord my eyebrows grew back" (with sigh, crying face and laughing emojis). The dig is another proof of PeeCee's self-deprecating humor.

The Padma Shri awardee is currently busy with the promotions of SS Rajamouli's 'Varanasi.' She will be seen sharing the screen with Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The makers recently had a grand event for the film's look unveil in Hyderabad. In a social media post, Chopra had called working with Prithviraj, Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli a 'privilege.'

Teaming up with Rajamouli

"Working alongside these two legends of the Telugu and Malayalam industries, and coming together for an SS Rajamouli film, is already such a privilege. On top of that we're promoting our movie with the international media, almost a year ahead of its release!" she had said.

"Seeing their reactions and the anticipation building is exciting to say the least. By God's grace, we will live up to your expectations. Jai Shri Ram. #Varanasi," she added. The film will mark Priyanka's comeback into the Hindi film industry after several years. She was in talks for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next but before that could be finalised, Rajamouli offered her the biggest comeback film.