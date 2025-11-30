Priyanka Chopra is truly a globetrotter. From shooting for SS Rajamouli's 'Varanasi' in India to attending Nick Jonas' shows all across the globe and doing commercials and brand endorsements, the diva has a chock-a-block calendar. Amid all the other business, PeeCee took some time out to be with her family on Thanksgiving in Los Angeles.

Thanksgiving post

Priyanka shared an emotional post thanking her loved ones and took pleasure in the simple joys of life. "Back home for a quick minute. Sometimes I catch myself being in complete awe of the beauty, wonder and love all around me. This Thanksgiving I'm so grateful for health, joy, togetherness and the simple pleasures of life that we tend to take for granted sometimes," Priyanka wrote.

Priyanka also shared a video that didn't show Malti's face but had her voice while she sang. It didn't take fans too long to predict how Malti would take after her father in singing skills. The desi girl also thanked her family and friends for making her crazy schedule seem easier.

Praises Rajamouli

"I'm so grateful for my family, friends, team and everyone that makes this crazy ride feel easier. After spending so long away from home, filming Varanaasi, I'm just reminding myself one of the best things in life is being able to be surrounded by your loved ones. With immense gratitude Happy Thanksgiving to everyone celebrating," she added.

Priyanka's Varanasi

On the work front, the Chopra girl will be seen playing the role of 'Mandakini'. Priyanka will be sharing the screen space with Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj. "Working alongside these two legends of the Telugu and Malayalam industries, and coming together for an SS Rajamouli film, is already such a privilege. On top of that we're promoting our movie with the international media, almost a year ahead of its release!" she had said.

"Seeing their reactions and the anticipation building is exciting to say the least. By God's grace, we will live up to your expectations. Jai Shri Ram. #Varanasi," she added.