Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif are undoubtedly among the most popular Bollywood actress, but both the actresses are said to be shelling out hefty sums to increase their fan base on social media.

With the advancement of technology, the measures of popularity of a person have fast changed over the years. Nowadays, a celebrity's stardom is measured via the number of fans on his/her social media channels like Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. There are a couple of ways to boost these numbers.

Some celebs engage themselves on these social media channels on a daily basis and create big fanbases for themselves. They are known to use social media as a medium to give fans an in-way into their life by posting pictures about their day to sharing bonds with friends and family. Social media, especially photo-sharing app Instagram, gives a visual representation of the lives of the actors.

The other way to increase the number is to sponsor their posts in order to reach a wider set of the audience. Sources claim that actresses like Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif are using paid routes by sponsoring pictures to reach a wider audience.

Priyanka Chopra enjoys the status of being one of the most followed celebrities on social media. The actress has 37.33 million fans on Facebook, 24 million followers on Twitter and 25 million followers on Instagram. However, she is seen boosting her posts by an additional monetary push to reach a larger audience. She has often paid for her followers instead of opting for the organic way.

On the other hand, Katrina Kaif, who is one of the latest celebrities to join Instagram, has been working a lot on her social media followers. Currently, she enjoys a fan base of over 12 million followers on Instagram and is rapidly growing owing to the paid partnerships and sponsored posts.

A source close to Katrina revealed, "As the actress is one of the most recent celebrities to join the social media platform, she has been trying hard to gain maximum visibility. She launched her account with a paid plan thereby emerging with a verified account gaining astronomical follower count."

While the audience looks up to the celebrities' social media to judge the fan base, the deceptive figures prove to be misguiding the masses.