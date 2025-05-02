Met Monday is approaching us gradually, and the excitement for the biggest fashion extravaganza is only getting stronger. As per reports, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the OG desi girl, will be back on the Met Gala red carpet after a year's hiatus. She was dearly missed at the event last year, but it is good news for her fans and followers that the global star will be present at the event this time around. As we get closer to the date, there are more and more reports emerging about what kind of look PC, as the actress is lovingly referred to, will opt for.

Priyanka is an absolute fashion icon. For all the years that she has attended the event, she has made sure to stick to the theme and serve an amazing look. As per reports, the actress will opt for a look designed by Balmain, and her outfit is going to be accessorised with pieces of jewellery from Bvlgari's newest collection. PC is collaborating with Olivier Rousteing of Balmain for an outfit that will make heads turn.

The actress had made her big Met Gala debut in 2017 in a Ralph Lauren trench coat that featured a 20-foot-long train. That year, she had walked the red carpet with Nick Jonas, who is now her husband. Over the past years, she has served some iconic looks, a lot of which have also turned into memes on the internet. She was last at the Met Gala in 2023, when she stunned the crowd in a gorgeous black Valentino gown featuring a thigh-high slit. That year too, she had accessorized herself with Bvlgari's jewelry. She did not attend the event in 2024, and that became the talk of the town.

Coming back to her 2025 look and the excitement surrounding it, a discourse was started on Reddit. Fans and followers expressed their happiness upon PC's comeback on the Met red carpet in the comment section. A Reddit user wrote, "Can't wait!!!!!!! I will forever be proud of Priyanka and everything she has achieved! The world stops and watches when she arrives" while another mentioned, "Excited to see how the whole ensemble will turn out !"

About the event

Met Gala 2025 will be taking place on May 5 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The theme for this year is 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,' which has been inspired by Monica L Miller's book Slaves to Fashion. Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani are rumoured to be making their Met Gala debut this year.