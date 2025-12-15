Every now and then, Priyanka Chopra Jonas takes to her social media profiles to share snippets from her life. The global celebrity keeps her fans updated about all things going on in her life, and does not shy away from sharing a glimpse of what her family life looks like behind all the glitz and glam of her and her husband Nick Jonas's professional life.

Early on Monday, the actress-singer-producer took to her Instagram profile to share pictures of all that is going on in her personal life, circling especially around her husband and daughter, Malti Marie Jonas.

Priyanka posted a carousel of pictures and videos on Instagram and captioned it as, "Just a few random moments.. it's been good to be home." The carousel started with cosy, romantic pictures of Nick and Priyanka. From Nick giving a kiss on Priyanka's cheek to the actress resting on his shoulder while on a flight, the pictures exuded absolute couple goals, especially the picture where the table was set up for what looked like the perfect candle-lit dinner.

Next, of course, the internet got a good dose of her and Nick's daughter, Malti's cuteness. Priyanka shared pictures of her daughter's dentist appointment, her attending a basketball match, obsessing over Priyanka's makeup kit and spending time with her own friends. All in all, all of Priyanka's posts screamed sheer cuteness.

Netizens were, of course, elated to be a part of and witness the beautiful moments from Priyanka's home life- even if it were through pictures and videos.

An Instagram user commented saying, "This is so sweet !! Home is where love resides and memories are created" while another mentioned, "no1 couple." There were also comments like, "Lovely family", "Aww sweet", a dozen comments reading "So sweet", a bunch of colourful hearts and more.

A netizen wrote, "You two look so cute and genuinely happy together" and another wrote "Warm family moment . But I prefer those which are in India the most."

In terms of work, Priyanka's Indian fans are delighted that she is part of SS Rajamouli's 'Varanasi', a film that will also feature Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The last time Priyanka was a part of an Indian film was 'The Sky Is Pink', which released in 2019.