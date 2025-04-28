For years, there have been on and off headlines about SS Rajamouli's dream project — a grand cinematic version of the Mahabharata. Now, the celebrated director has finally opened up about what promises to be the biggest and most ambitious film series Indian cinema has ever seen.

At a pre-release event of Nani's Hit 3 in Hyderabad, Rajamouli hinted that actor Nani, known for his natural acting style and versatility, will be part of this dream project. Though he didn't disclose Nani's role yet, the news has already added to the growing excitement. Fans are now eagerly guessing which character he might portray in the vast world of heroes, kings, and warriors. There are also reports that the film will be a 3-part saga.

Earlier, in an intreview, Rajamouli, known for making impossible dreams look easy with Baahubali and RRR, spoke from the heart. He admitted that even beginning work on Mahabharata would require at least a year just to read and study the countless versions of the epic available across India. "I need time to understand it deeply, to do justice to it," he said, showing once again that for him, filmmaking isn't just about spectacle — it's about responsibility.

While Rajamouli promised to stay true to the spirit of the Mahabharata, he also hinted that his version would offer a fresh take on many of the characters. They would be deeper, more layered, and possibly different from the traditional way we have seen them so far. It's a bold promise — but coming from Rajamouli, it's one that fans are willing to believe in.

As of now, Rajamouli's Mahabharata is still in its early stages. With SSMB29 starring Mahesh Babu already on his hands, Rajamouli seems to be patiently setting the foundation for what could become a once-in-a-generation cinematic experience.

SSMB29 is a global jungle adventure epic, drawing inspiration from classic adventure films like Indiana Jones. Mahesh Babu is rumored to portray a character inspired by Lord Hanuman from Hindu mythology. The story is expected to span multiple countries, with Rajamouli planning to shoot in various international locations, including Kenya and the Borra Caves in Andhra Pradesh. The film is set to be shot across six countries, promising a truly international scale.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is signed as the female lead, marking her return to Indian cinema after several years. Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is set to play the antagonist.The estimated budget is around ₹1000 crores, produced by KL Narayana, making it one of the most expensive projects in Indian cinema. MM Keeravaani will compose the music, while P.S. Vinod will handle the cinematography while Vijayendra Prasad, Rajamouli's father, has written the story.