Priyanka Chopra delighted everyone when she decided to show her daughter Malti Marie's face to the world. The little girl won hearts with her cuteness and adorable gestures. PeeCee enjoys giving her fans and followers sneak peek into Malti's activities and conversations. However, off late, the actress has been covering her daughter's face while posting on social media.

Priyanka hides daughter's face

The former Miss World shared several pictures with the team of Citadel praising them for their hard work. "In my job, nothing is possible without the people you are surrounded by at work ,who support you in every project. They literally can make or break the experience for an actor. Of course, each project comprises of hundreds of people contributing to the crew, especially this one, boasting of a massive crew of 400+. This is my magical team of Citadel S2," she wrote.

Priyanka was seen enjoying a gala dinner. "From hair, make up, wardrobe, management transport, assistants, child care, I would not have been able to see the end in sight for this year, (2 movies and a whole season) if it wasn't for you all propping me up. So thank you again! And let's finish filming this season with a BANG," she further wrote.

Social media divided

Priyanka's decision of hiding daughter's face has now got social media into a debate. While many are supporting the Citadel actress for her decision as a mother, many have been left wondering why hide the face when everyone has already seen Malti's face. "Why she is hiding her daughter face now? We already saw her face," asked a user.

"Haven't we already seen her daughter?" asked another user. "What's with this sudden face hiding?" a social media user commented. However, there were many who advocated Chopra's choice. "The people who are questioning why is she hiding HER daughter's face.. well, simply because that's HER choice and it's HER daughter," read a comment. "Her daughter, her choice," read another comment.