Popular actor Priyanka Chopra is settled in New York but is a true blue desi girl at heart. The actor ensures that she celebrates all the festivals according to rituals and customs. On Diwali, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband, musician-singer Nick Jonas, hosted an intimate Diwali party at London's Gymkhana restaurant. The couple shared a slew of pictures from their Diwali celebrations.

Not only did Priyanka Chopra share photos and videos from her Diwali celebrations with a quirky caption, 'Diwaloween.'

Halloween is celebrated in the US and UK, and Diwali coincides on the same day. Priyanka and her family celebrated both.

In the pictures, Priyanka looked stunning in a red saree, while Nick opted for a shimmery ivory kurta pyjama. The picture also shows their daughter Malti Marie Jonas posing with her parents.

However, in all the pictures, Priyanka Chopra blurred her daughter's face and put a heart emoji on her face.

Social media users were left perplexed and questioned why Malti's face was concealed since Priyanka has previously shared official photos of her daughter.

On Friday evening, Priyanka posted another set of pictures, which was from Diwali puja celebrations. In those pictures, the trio were colour-coordinated and dressed in ivory outfits; they also performed puja and posed for candid clicks.

Take a look at the comments

A user wrote, "Why hiding Malti's face again?"

Another user wrote, "We're glad that you started to hide Malti's precious face. The internet is full of creepy people!"

The third one said, "Why did she blur her child's face? Is there something shameful or inappropriate??"

The fourth one mentioned, "Hiding face of her child? Is She ashamed of her or what ?"

Work Front

Priyanka will be next seen in the action-drama Heads of State, which also features Idris Elba and John Cena. She is also working on a film, The Bluff, which is an American epic pirate action-drama.