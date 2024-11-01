Festive fit check: Priyanka Chopra looks hot in red saree, Kiara-Siddharth, Varun Dhawan- Natasa PDA exude Diwali vibes [Pics]

This year, people were confused as the muhurat for Diwali has panned across two days, as per the tithi the the festival of lights Diwali also falls on October 31, as well as November 1, 2024.

As per the Hindu lunisolar calendar, Diwali is celebrated during the new moon (amāvasyā), which usually falls in the second half of October or the first half of November. The Amavasya Tithi for Diwali 2024 begins on October 31 at 3:52 PM and ends on November 1 at 6:16 PM.

Some of them are celebrating Diwali today, while most of the celebs and people celebrated the festival of lights on Thursday, October 31.

On this special occasion, the who's who of Bollywood and the South film industry extended warm wishes to their fans. The celebrities posted pictures of diyas and festivities on their official Instagram handles.

From Parineeti Chopra, Kiara Advani, and Priyanka Chopra among others celebrated the festival will enthusiasm.

Kareena Kapoor shared a photo of herself from vacation and wrote, "Dare to dream ...Look ahead...Look after your mind and heart...Feel the light ...Happy Diwali Friends #2024."

Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani posed for a cute selfie.

Ananya Panday shared a cute picture with her nephew Alanna's son, River.

Sonakshi Sinha posted a picture with her husband Zaheer Iqbal and wrote, "Happy happy happy Diwali. Light in every house, happiness in every house, this is our prayer for all of you."

Farhan Akhtar shared a family photo featuring Shibani Dandekar, Javed Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and Shabana Azmi. He wrote in the caption, "Happy Diwali".

Sara Ali Khan took to her social media and shared a reel on his Instagram, she wrote, "Happy Diwali. Wishing you joy, prosperity, bliss and health- which for me is basically good food. So don't be rude. Just give me my food. Thank you kindly don't intrude."

She celebrated Diwali with her mother and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Taking to IG she shared a picture with her brother. The candid photos were filled with goofiness and the usual brother-sister bond, with Ibrahim teasing Sara.

Sara also took to her Instagram stories and shared images of her making rangoli.

Karan Johar posted a set of family photos with his mother Hiroo and twins - Yash and Roohi. He wrote in the caption, "From us to you ... we wish you the best festive season and all the love, joy, mutual respect, and the ability to love and live your life to its fullest... thank you Manish Malhotra for always dressing us on special occasions."

Mahesh Babu's wife, actress Namrata Shirodkar shared pictures of her daughter Sitara on Instagram. She wrote, "Wishing you all a very happy and prosperous Diwali. May this year bring light, peace and prosperity to all. Soak in the festive spirit."

Shraddha Kapoor who is basking in the success of her recently released film Stree 2 was seen celebrating Diwali with her family. She took to her IG and shared a perfect family photo featuring her aunt -actor Padmini Kolhapure, and father Shakti Kapoor.

Priyanka Chopra London Diwali

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hosted a Diwali dinner at Gymkhana restaurant in London. Pictures of the power couple were shared by a fan page dedicated to Priyanka Chopra on Instagram.

Priyanka looked radiant in a red sheer saree and teamed it up with a blouse with a plunging neckline. She accessorized her festive look with a red bindi and bangles.

Nick Jonas opted for a cream-coloured kurta suit.