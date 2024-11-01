Diwali celebrations are in full swing. Apart from Diwali, there was also Kali Puja, which was held on 31 October 2024. Keeping up with the traditions, Rani Mukerji was seen seeking the blessings of Maa Kali at the puja pandal. Tanisha Mukerji and Sumona Chakravarti, along with other family members, attended the puja.

'Looks dull, old': Rani Mukerji wears purple sharara suit; flaunts mangalsutra, shakha pola as she offers prayers to Goddess Kali [Reactions]

Rani did not wear a Bengali saree for the celebrations but opted for a gorgeous purple-hued salwar kameez. She looked stunning in dainty mangalsutra.

She flaunted her Shakha Pola and draped the dupatta in Punjabi style. She completed her look with a neatly done bun, a white gajra and long earrings that added a magical colour to her festive fashion.

Rani Mukerji was also seen chit-chatting with Tanisha Mukerji and Sumona Chakravarti. Several videos and pictures of Rani interacting with devotes and her family members have taken the internet by storm.

A clip shows Rani feeding a child prasad. She even offered other devotees sweets.

Netizens loved Rani being religious and her gesture towards fans.

However, a section of netizens believed that Rani has now grown old and her eyes look droopy.

Take a look at the comments

A user wrote, "Awful choice of outfit."

Another mentioned, "Attitude and no smile ."

The third one said, "She looks old now, age is showing."

For those who do not know, Kali Puja is a festival dedicated to Goddess Kali. The Bengalis offer different rituals and prayers to the Goddess. The puja takes place at night.

Rani Mukerji to be part Mardaani 3

Rani will be seen in Mardaani 3. The first look of her from the sets was shared on social media. sharing her excitement she said, "I'm thrilled to see how 'Mardaani 3' shapes up. I'm keeping my fingers crossed because I would love to step back into the shoes of Shivani Shivaji Roy."